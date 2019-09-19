DC Universe Bringing Pop-Up Experience to New York Comic Con

'DCUHQ' will offer exclusive signings and events to DC Universe members.

New York Comic Con is less than a month away, and DC has announced plans for a pop-up location outside the main convention to helps fans with and without show passes celebrate their love for Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and the other characters of the DCU.

The DC Universe Headquarters — located on the third floor of 447 W 36th Street, in the Hudson Yards neighborhood just steps away from the Javits Center, where the bulk of NYCC takes place — will be open from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. on the Friday and Saturday of the show, and 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. on the Sunday, offering what DC is calling “unique experiences, talent meet-ups and an array of programmed entertainment throughout the weekend including special events and giveaways.”

As the name may suggest, the DCUHQ is centering around DC Universe, the streaming service launched last year by Warner Bros. and DC; the service’s DC Daily broadcast will host a breakfast each morning at 9 a.m., and subscribers will have the chance to attend exclusive screenings, signings and private events throughout the three days. Details and a schedule of events will be announced in the coming weeks. New York Comic Con runs Oct. 3 through Oct. 6 at the Javits Center and additional locations throughout the city.