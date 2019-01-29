DC Universe to Double Comic Book Library by End of March

New additions to the digital subscription service include Grant Morrison's 'Animal Man,' Neil Gaiman's 'Whatever Happened to the Caped Crusader?' and issues of Scott Snyder and Tom King's 'Batman' runs.

DC Universe, the digital subscription service that offers access to movies, television shows and comic books featuring the DC stable of characters, has announced its first major expansion of the curated comic book content available on the platform, with the selection of comic material set to double over the next few weeks.

In a statement about the addition of thousands of new issues to the DC Universe reader, senior vp and general manager of DC Digital Services Sam Ades said, “When launching DC Universe, we knew the comic reader was an area that we wanted to expand and provide more choice. Fans want a place to discover new titles and the opportunity to enjoy full arcs of iconic and notable storylines from start to finish. We are listening to fans and responding with an expanded comic book offering that improves the overall DC Universe experience.”

Added immediately are issues of the current Action Comics series, the New 52-era Batman series, Batman Incorporated, Flashpoint, Gotham Central, both the 2000 and 2013 Harley Quinn series, The Omega Men, Static Shock, Superman: For All Seasons and Wonder Woman. Additionally, the “War of Jokes & Riddles” and “Darkseid War” storylines from Batman and Justice League, respectively, will be added, as will Alan Moore’s issues of Swamp Thing.

Throughout February and March, even more issues are set to be added, including Grant Morrison’s Animal Man, Geoff Johns’ JSA and Superman: Secret Origin, Neil Gaiman’s Batman: Whatever Happened to the Caped Crusader? and Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli’s Batman: Year One. (A more complete list of the February and March additions is below.)

The addition of the new material follows DC partnering with Amazon to offer a number of DC titles through the Comixology Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited and Prime Reading services; the substantial increase of comic book material to DC Universe continues to expand the amount of DC material available through digital subscription services.

DC Universe, currently only available in the U.S., launched in September 2018 for iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku in addition to web platforms. Beyond library comic book and movie/TV material, the service has launched exclusive content including Titans and Young Justice; the next exclusive TV series to launch will be February’s Doom Patrol.

Comic book material to be added to DC Universe in February and March includes:

52

Animal Man (Grant Morrison issues)

Aquaman (2016)

Batgirl (2009)

Batman: Hush

Batman: Whatever Happened to the Caped Crusader?

Batman: Year One

Forever Evil

Hawkworld

JSA (1999)

Midnighter & Apollo

Planetary

Superman: Secret Origin

The Wild Storm