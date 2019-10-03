DC Universe Expands With 'BizarroTV,' 'DCYou Unscripted'
DC Universe, the WarnerMedia/DC streaming service that combines original programming and a vast online comic book library, will expand in 2020 with the addition of a new anthology series combining animated and live-action content based on some of DC’s more obscure characters, as well as more animated movies from WB Home Entertainment’s back catalog.
Announced Thursday during a special event at New York Comic Con, DCU will launch BizarroTV, which is described as a “mixed media” television series from Blue Ribbon Content, Warner Bros. Television Group’s digital production unit. The project, which will feature contributions from new creative talent as well as Blue Ribbon’s existing team, is intended to showcase the more unexpected characters from the DC library, with names mentioned including Space Cabbie, Slam Bradley, the Creeper and Ambush Bug.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Additionally, the service will add more DC-themes content from WB Home Entertainment, building on the success of the existing titles on DC Universe. Titles to be added in 2020 include Superman: Red Son, Justice League Dark: Apocalypse and Wonder Woman: Bloodlines, with new DC titles from WB Home Entertainment being added to the service 90 days after physical release.
DC also announced DCYou Unscripted at the event, a new contest allowing fans to submit pitches for new unscripted series for the service, with successful applicants being invited to Los Angeles to develop their pitches before one final in-person pitch to DC executives before a winner is chosen. The application period runs until Nov. 18, with more information available here.
The launch date for the Harley Quinn animated series previewed at San Diego Comic Con was also revealed, with executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker on hand to confirm that Nov. 29 will see the debut for the first episode.
