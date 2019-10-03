HEAT VISION

DC Universe Expands With 'BizarroTV,' 'DCYou Unscripted'

by Graeme McMillan
New programming is being added to the WarnerMedia/DC subscription service in 2020, while the 'Harley Quinn' animated series is set to debut Nov. 29.
Courtesy of DC
New programming is being added to the WarnerMedia/DC subscription service in 2020, while the 'Harley Quinn' animated series is set to debut Nov. 29.

DC Universe, the WarnerMedia/DC streaming service that combines original programming and a vast online comic book library, will expand in 2020 with the addition of a new anthology series combining animated and live-action content based on some of DC’s more obscure characters, as well as more animated movies from WB Home Entertainment’s back catalog.

Announced Thursday during a special event at New York Comic Con, DCU will launch BizarroTV, which is described as a “mixed media” television series from Blue Ribbon Content, Warner Bros. Television Group’s digital production unit. The project, which will feature contributions from new creative talent as well as Blue Ribbon’s existing team, is intended to showcase the more unexpected characters from the DC library, with names mentioned including Space Cabbie, Slam Bradley, the Creeper and Ambush Bug.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

Additionally, the service will add more DC-themes content from WB Home Entertainment, building on the success of the existing titles on DC Universe. Titles to be added in 2020 include Superman: Red Son, Justice League Dark: Apocalypse and Wonder Woman: Bloodlines, with new DC titles from WB Home Entertainment being added to the service 90 days after physical release.

DC also announced DCYou Unscripted at the event, a new contest allowing fans to submit pitches for new unscripted series for the service, with successful applicants being invited to Los Angeles to develop their pitches before one final in-person pitch to DC executives before a winner is chosen. The application period runs until Nov. 18, with more information available here.

The launch date for the Harley Quinn animated series previewed at San Diego Comic Con was also revealed, with executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker on hand to confirm that Nov. 29 will see the debut for the first episode.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. DC Announces New 'Harley Quinn and the Birds of Prey' Comic Book Series for February
    by Graeme McMillan
  2. '1917' Filmmaker Sam Mendes on Crafting His World War I Drama in a Single Shot
    by Graeme McMillan
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Mia Galuppo
  3. by Graeme McMillan
  4. by Richard Newby
  5. by Graeme McMillan
LATEST NEWS
1.
DC Universe Expands With 'BizarroTV,' 'DCYou Unscripted'
by Graeme McMillan
2.
Candace Bushnell Confirms Upcoming Series Is "Not" a 'Sex and the City' Sequel
by Taylor Ferber
3.
Jordan Peele's Company Sued Over Alleged Trespassing While Filming Nazi Hunter Series
by Etan Vlessing
4.
CNN's Dana Bash to Consult on NBC Political Drama
by Rick Porter
5.
How Moviegoers Can Experience 'Gemini Man,' From Standard 2K to the "Whole Shebang"
by Carolyn Giardina