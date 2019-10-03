DC Universe Expands With 'BizarroTV,' 'DCYou Unscripted'

Additionally, the service will add more DC-themes content from WB Home Entertainment, building on the success of the existing titles on DC Universe. Titles to be added in 2020 include Superman: Red Son, Justice League Dark: Apocalypse and Wonder Woman: Bloodlines, with new DC titles from WB Home Entertainment being added to the service 90 days after physical release.

DC also announced DCYou Unscripted at the event, a new contest allowing fans to submit pitches for new unscripted series for the service, with successful applicants being invited to Los Angeles to develop their pitches before one final in-person pitch to DC executives before a winner is chosen. The application period runs until Nov. 18, with more information available here.

The launch date for the Harley Quinn animated series previewed at San Diego Comic Con was also revealed, with executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker on hand to confirm that Nov. 29 will see the debut for the first episode.