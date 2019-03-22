12:03pm PT by Graeme McMillan
DC Universe App Offering 24 Hours of Free Access to Batman Movies, Comics
DC has announced a novel way to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Batman’s debut in 1939’s Detective Comics No. 27: The streaming service DC Universe — which includes movies, television shows and comic books featuring DC characters — will offer all kinds of Batman-related content to everyone for free, for exactly 24 hours.
From midnight Eastern time through 11:59 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 30, fans will be able to stream 1989’s Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever and Batman & Robin, as well as Batman: The Animated Series, Justice League and Justice League Unlimited and many more titles — a full list of available titles is below — in addition to accessing a specially curated list of Batman-centric comic book titles.
To accompany the 24-hour Bat-centric promotion, all new members who sign up to the service between March 29 and April 4 will receive a special rate for their first month: 80 cents, compared with the traditional $7.99 monthly fee. (After the first month at the lower rate, renewals will be $7.99 monthly.)
The 24-hour Batman free trial period will be promoted on social media using the hashtag #LongLiveTheBat and #Batman80. DC Universe, which launched in September 2018, is available in the U.S. on iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku and via the web.
The full list of Batman-centric programming available for free March 30 is:
Batman (1989)
Batman & Mr. Freeze: Subzero
Batman & Robin
Batman Beyond
Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker
Batman Forever
Batman Ninja
Batman Returns
The Batman vs Dracula
Batman vs. Robin
The Batman
Batman: Assault on Arkham
Batman: Gotham Knight
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman
Batman: The Animated Series HD
Batman: The Brave and the Bold
Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1
Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2
Batman: Under the Red Hood
Batman: Year One
Gotham by Gaslight
Justice League
Justice League Unlimited
Justice League: Flashpoint Paradox
Justice League: War
Justice League vs Teen Titans
Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths
Justice League: Doom
Justice League: Gods & Monsters
Justice League: The New Frontier
Justice League: Throne of Atlantis
Legends of the Superheroes
The New Adventures of Batman
The New Batman Adventures
Son of Batman
Super Friends
Superman/Batman: Apocalypse
Superman/Batman: Public Enemies
