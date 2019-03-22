DC Universe App Offering 24 Hours of Free Access to Batman Movies, Comics

DC has announced a novel way to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Batman’s debut in 1939’s Detective Comics No. 27: The streaming service DC Universe — which includes movies, television shows and comic books featuring DC characters — will offer all kinds of Batman-related content to everyone for free, for exactly 24 hours.

From midnight Eastern time through 11:59 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 30, fans will be able to stream 1989’s Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever and Batman & Robin, as well as Batman: The Animated Series, Justice League and Justice League Unlimited and many more titles — a full list of available titles is below — in addition to accessing a specially curated list of Batman-centric comic book titles.

To accompany the 24-hour Bat-centric promotion, all new members who sign up to the service between March 29 and April 4 will receive a special rate for their first month: 80 cents, compared with the traditional $7.99 monthly fee. (After the first month at the lower rate, renewals will be $7.99 monthly.)

The 24-hour Batman free trial period will be promoted on social media using the hashtag #LongLiveTheBat and #Batman80. DC Universe, which launched in September 2018, is available in the U.S. on iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku and via the web.

The full list of Batman-centric programming available for free March 30 is:

Batman (1989)

Batman & Mr. Freeze: Subzero

Batman & Robin

Batman Beyond

Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker

Batman Forever

Batman Ninja

Batman Returns

The Batman vs Dracula

Batman vs. Robin

The Batman

Batman: Assault on Arkham

Batman: Gotham Knight

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman

Batman: The Animated Series HD

Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2

Batman: Under the Red Hood

Batman: Year One

Gotham by Gaslight

Justice League

Justice League Unlimited

Justice League: Flashpoint Paradox

Justice League: War

Justice League vs Teen Titans

Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths

Justice League: Doom

Justice League: Gods & Monsters

Justice League: The New Frontier

Justice League: Throne of Atlantis

Legends of the Superheroes

The New Adventures of Batman

The New Batman Adventures

Son of Batman

Super Friends

Superman/Batman: Apocalypse

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies