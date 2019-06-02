DC Unveils 'Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity' Comic Book

The relationship between Harley Quinn and the Joker has been one that has captured fans’ imaginations since Harley was introduced in Batman: The Animated Series in 1992. This October, the relationship between the two will be explored as never before in an all-new series from the DC Black Label imprint, Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity.

“There is no character more terrifying than the Joker. He is one of the most complex psychopathic killers ever created,” writer Kami Garcia said in a statement. “I wanted to approach the project as if the Joker was a real person — an intelligent and sane psychopath, who kills because he wants to, not because he suffers from delusions. To me, a version of the Joker, who is sane like John Wayne Gacy or Ted Bundy, is more frightening. In the series, Harley is the only character with the skill set and intelligence to hunt the Joker, but the investigation will force her to confront her own inner demons.”

The Harley Quinn in the nine-issue series won’t be the cartoon character audiences are familiar with; instead, she’s a forensic psychiatrist and profiler working the case in consultation with Gotham City authorities who’s edging ever closer to discovering the truth about the serial killer terrorizing the city.

This isn’t the first DC comic book for Garcia, a New York Times-bestselling novelist for her work on the Beautiful Creatures series; she’s also working on the company’s YA Teen Titans series of graphic novels with artist Gabriel Picolo, which launches next month with Teen Titans: Raven. Joker/Harley will be illustrated by Mike Mayhew and Mico Suayan.

“When Kami came to us with the idea of profiling one of the most mysterious and dangerous characters in the DC Universe, it felt so new and original,” DC publisher Dan DiDio added. “Kami, Mico and Mike are taking great care to ensure that the mystery surrounding the Joker and Harley Quinn remains intact, while delivering a story that’s both compelling and haunting. This series is exactly the kind of unique, standalone story that’s perfect for DC Black Label, one we hope will engage both casual and new fans of these characters.”

The series is the latest title for DC Black Label, the imprint announced last year to allow creators the chance to use fan-favorite and iconic characters in stories that aren't required to tie into the monthly continuity of the mainstream DC titles. Other titles in the line include Batman: Damned and the upcoming Superman: Year One by Frank Miller and John Romita Jr.

The first issue of the series, unveiled during DC’s panel at BookCon in New York City today, will be released Oct. 2, with subsequent issues available on a monthly schedule.