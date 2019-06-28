DC Unveils New Fantasy Comic Book 'The Last God'

The 12-issue series is described as appealing to fans of 'Game of Thrones' and 'Lord of the Rings.'

As if launching a new line of creator-owned horror comics wasn’t enough sign that DC is committed to genre diversity in the wake of the closure of its Vertigo imprint, the company has announced a new fantasy series to launch in October, titled The Last God.

A 12-issue series by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Riccardo Federici and Dean White, The Last God is described by the publisher as a “cross-generational quest” to kill the evil tyrant Mol Uhltep before he destroys the world of Cain Anuun, where the series is set. Unfortunately, that task is not as simple as it might initially seem.

“Set in two different generations, it follows a mighty fellowship of heroes that travels beyond the borders of creation to kill a god, and the next generation, who learn their predecessors aren’t the heroes the world believes them to be,” Johnson said in a statement, adding, “Fans of D&D, Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings and Magic: The Gathering, and anyone who enjoys deep-dives into fantasy lore: You will be extremely well-served with The Last God.”

DC publisher Dan DiDio chimed in with his own statement, saying that the new series “enforces DC’s commitment to working with the best storytellers, as well as our commitment to finding new and original concepts to publish.”

The Last God, aimed at readers 17 and older, will debut in comic book stores and digitally Oct. 30.