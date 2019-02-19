The Justice League Takes on Zombies in 'DCeased' Comic Book Series

Image Comics has The Walking Dead, Marvel has Marvel Zombies, and starting in May, DC will have its own take on the undead enemy: DCeased, a six-issue series that sees the world’s greatest superheroes face a threat unlike any they’d ever faced before: A global pandemic that transforms everyone it infects into a rage zombie.

The series, which takes place outside of mainstream DC comic book canon, will be written by a man familiar with alternate versions of Superman, Batman et al: Tom Taylor, whose work on the comic book tie-in to video game franchise Injustice: Gods Among Us won critical acclaim from all corners. Art for the series comes from Trevor Hairsine, Stefan Gaudiano, James Warren and Rain Beredo.

“The idea originated with editor Ben Abernathy,” Taylor told IGN. “He had an idea to do a horror/zombie tale at DC, and hit me up to ask if I’d like to be involved. At the time I was pretty busy, but over the next few days, my mind was racing. I couldn’t stop thinking of new and terrible ways to torture my favorite heroes in ways that made Injustice look tame by comparison.”

The primary threat of DCeased is the zombie-creating pandemic, but there are other problems to be dealt with — not least of which is Darkseid, the villain responsible for unleashing the virus on Earth in the first place. According to one of Taylor’s Twitter teases for the project last week, Darkseid is going to pay for that, however:

DCeased launches May 1.