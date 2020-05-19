'DCeased' Expands With 'Hope at World's End' Digital Series

“There was a point in [the first] DCeased where we had to make the decision to skip weeks of losses and triumphs and heroism or our first miniseries wouldn't exactly be a miniseries,” Taylor said in a statement about the new series. “But we knew we had a larger story to tell, so we seeded plots we could expand on and deliberately left huge characters off the table for the future. That future is here.”

Hope at World’s End marks the fifth DCeased project since the property’s launch in May 2019. Beyond the original six-issue series, there has been a one-off special and a three-part mini-series set inside the timeline of the first series — DCeased: A Good Day to Die and DCeased: Unkillables, respectively — with a sequel, DCeased: Dead Planet, launching in June. The original DCeased was a massive hit for DC, with the first issue being the fifth most successful comic of last year.

The launch of the new series also continues DC’s expansion of its “Digital First” publishing program, which the company ramped up last month in the face of an industry-wide pause on the print side.

The first installment of DCeased: Hope at World’s End is available digitally now, with new chapters released twice monthly.