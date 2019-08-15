DC's Comic Book Line Gets 'Infected' in November

Launching in November, a series of special issues under the banner The Infected will showcase the six heroes across DC’s fictional universe who have been transformed into their own worst nightmares. The releases begin with The Infected: King Shazam! by Sina Grace and Joe Bennett on Nov. 6, following by The Infected: Scarab by Dennis Hallum and Freddie E. Williams II on Nov. 20, focusing on Shazam! and Blue Beetle, respectively.

The week in between those two special issues, DC will release Hawkman No. 18 and Supergirl No. 36, focusing on two more of the infected heroes. According to DC, the final two of the infected heroes — whose identities remain a secret for now — will receive their own spotlight issues in December.

The infected storyline spins out of the upcoming Batman/Superman comic book series, in which the titular heroes become aware that the Batman Who Laughs — an alternate reality version of Bruce Wayne who has become infected with Joker toxin — has infected six heroes with the view to create as much chaos and discord throughout the superhero community as possible. That series launches Aug. 28.