DC's Dan DiDio Out as Co-Publisher

As publisher, DiDio was one of the main figures behind DC’s 2011 line-wide relaunch “The New 52,” which saw the company provide a contemporary make-over to its entire superhero back catalog. It was initially a sales success, but both sales and buzz faded to the point where 2016’s subsequent line-wide relaunch, under the banner “DC Universe Rebirth,” restored many elements dropped in the reboot.

DiDio’s departure comes ahead of an announced further relaunch of the DC comic book universe that would restore even more elements removed as part of the 2011 reboot, as was teased at New York Comic Con last year. While that project has not been officially announced, certain stories that reportedly tie in have been, including DC’s Free Comic Book Day release Generation Zero: Gods Among Us. It’s unclear at this point if plans for this relaunch will be delayed or cancelled in the wake of this news.

Throughout his tenure at DC, DiDio has worked as a writer on multiple properties, including The Phantom Stranger, The Outsiders and Sideways. At time of writing, his Metal Men mini-series with artist Shane Davis is midway through a projected 12-issue run.