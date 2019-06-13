DC's 'Heroes in Crisis' Gets 2 Spinoff Comics

[This story contains spoilers for DC's Heroes in Crisis]

In the wake of the climax of its high profile Heroes in Crisis miniseries, DC has announced two new spin-off projects spotlighting some of the characters most changed as a result of what happened at Sanctuary.

As the title suggests, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy is a six-issue series focusing on the two characters as they come to terms with the events of Heroes in Crisis. That’s no small thing, considering the series included Ivy’s death and subsequent rebirth as a plant-based lifeform, as well as Harley being accused of mass murder and going on the run as a result. The series, by Jody Houser and Adriana Melo, launches Sept. 4.

Also six issues is Flash Forward, by Scott Lobdell and Brett Booth, which follows Wally West — the hero responsible for the massacre at the Sanctuary trauma and recovery center — as he seeks redemption for his (in part, accidental) actions and continues to struggle with the fact that he exists in a world where history was rewritten to exclude his family. That series launches Sept. 18.

One leading cast member from Heroes in Crisis remains unaccounted for following these new announcements: Booster Gold, the other character who survived the Sanctuary killings; it’s already been revealed that the time-traveling hero will show up as part of the upcoming Legion of Super-Heroes: Millennium miniseries, but beyond that, future appearances are unknown.

The collected edition of Heroes in Crisis will be released Sept. 25.