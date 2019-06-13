Brian Michael Bendis Reviving DC's Legion of Super-Heroes in 'Millennium'

The future of the DC Universe lives again this fall, with DC announcing that Brian Michael Bendis will revive the Legion of Super-Heroes, beginning with the two-part miniseries Legion of Super-Heroes: Millennium.

The Legion first appeared in 1958’s Adventure Comics No. 247 as a group of teenage heroes living 1,000 years in the future, inspired to fight crime by the exploits of Superboy and Superman. After a number of guest appearances in the Superboy strip, they would become co-stars and, in 1980, take over the series entirely. The retitled Legion of Super-Heroes comic book series became one of DC’s best-selling and most critically acclaimed titles of the next decade.

The group had fallen out of favor with fans since that heyday, with multiple reboots and rewriting of their history confusing newcomers and failing to recapture the sales success of the franchise in its height. The last Legion of Super-Heroes comic book series ended in 2013, although the characters have since been glimpsed in the pages of Doomsday Clock, and appeared on the CW's Supergirl TV show.

Millennium, which will feature Bendis teaming with a number of artists including Jim Cheung, Dustin Nguyen, Andrea Sorrentino and DC publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee, will focus on a familiar character’s discovery that she is immortal, and her journey through the next thousand years of the DC universe before arriving in the 31st century, leading into a new monthly Legion of Super-Heroes comic book by Bendis and artist Ryan Sook.

“Since its Silver Age origin, the Legion of Super-Heroes has been the cornerstone of the future DC Universe,” Bendis said about the new series in a statement. “Over time, a wealth of future characters and stories have emerged since the Legion’s beginnings and connecting these threads to an updated version of the Legion is a story Ryan and I can’t wait to tell.”

Legion of Super-Heroes: Millennium launches in comic book stores and digitally Sept. 18.