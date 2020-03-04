HEAT VISION

DC's 'Sandman' to Become Multi-Part Audible Drama (Exclusive)

by Graeme McMillan
Neil Gaiman will serve as both executive producer and narrator for the new series, to launch this summer.
Dave McKean/DC
Neil Gaiman will serve as both executive producer and narrator for the new series, to launch this summer.

More than 30 years after comic book readers first entered the Dreaming to meet Morpheus, Death, Lucien and Matthew, the worlds of DC’s The Sandman are traveling to a new home — and a new medium. A new partnership between DC and Audible will see the beloved comic adapted into a multi-part audio drama to launch later this year.

Beginning with the accidental capture of the younger brother of Death and the journey that begins when he is released seven decades late, the audio series will feature a full cast bringing the comic book series by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, Mike Dringenberg and many other creators to life. The original run of the comic book series ran for 75 issues from 1989 through 1996.

The new Audible version of the series will see co-creator Gaiman serve as creative director, executive producer and series narrator, with Dirk Maggs — who has previously worked on audio adaptations of Gaiman’s Neverwhere, Stardust, Good Omens, and Anansi Boys — on board as executive producers, director and scriptwriter. The series will also feature an original score by BAFTA-nominated composer James Hannigan.

“Almost 30 years ago, Dirk Maggs approached DC about adapting The Sandman info audio form,” Gaiman said in a statement about the project. “I’m glad it didn’t happen, because we are in a Golden Age of audio drama right now, and Dirk and I are much better at what we are doing. This is a rich audio adaptation of The Sandman graphic novels, brilliantly crafted by Dirk Maggs, with an all-star cast.”

“Audible prides itself on creating and producing immersive and entertaining storytelling, and the exclusive audio production of Neil Gaiman’s legendary comic book series marks a thrilling addition to our original content offerings,” added Audible Originals editor in chief Dave Blum. “We’re excited to join Neil and DC in bringing this extraordinary and beloved universe to Audible’s millions of listeners worldwide, for the very first time.”

The series will be available to download this summer in English, with French, German, Italian, and Spanish editions forthcoming in subsequent months.

Listen to the trailer, featuring Gaiman, below.

