DC's 'Sandman' to Become Multi-Part Audible Drama (Exclusive)

The new Audible version of the series will see co-creator Gaiman serve as creative director, executive producer and series narrator, with Dirk Maggs — who has previously worked on audio adaptations of Gaiman’s Neverwhere, Stardust, Good Omens, and Anansi Boys — on board as executive producers, director and scriptwriter. The series will also feature an original score by BAFTA-nominated composer James Hannigan.

“Almost 30 years ago, Dirk Maggs approached DC about adapting The Sandman info audio form,” Gaiman said in a statement about the project. “I’m glad it didn’t happen, because we are in a Golden Age of audio drama right now, and Dirk and I are much better at what we are doing. This is a rich audio adaptation of The Sandman graphic novels, brilliantly crafted by Dirk Maggs, with an all-star cast.”

“Audible prides itself on creating and producing immersive and entertaining storytelling, and the exclusive audio production of Neil Gaiman’s legendary comic book series marks a thrilling addition to our original content offerings,” added Audible Originals editor in chief Dave Blum. “We’re excited to join Neil and DC in bringing this extraordinary and beloved universe to Audible’s millions of listeners worldwide, for the very first time.”

The series will be available to download this summer in English, with French, German, Italian, and Spanish editions forthcoming in subsequent months.

Listen to the trailer, featuring Gaiman, below.