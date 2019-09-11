DC's 'Secret Spiral of Swamp Kid' Gets Book Trailer (Exclusive)
Something strange has appeared down in the Louisiana swamplands — and as the trailer for DC’s The Secret Spiral of Swamp Kid makes clear, that something strange has a name: Russell Weinwright. Yes, really.
The title, announced by The Hollywood Reporter in March, sees best-selling kids author Kirk Scroggs turn his attention to DC’s Swamp Thing, reimagining the concept as a middle school outsider who’s part human, part…well, swamp monster.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
“My main objective, outside of wanting to write a comic book, was making kids laugh, have fun, maybe be a little scared,” Scroggs told THR at the time. “I think it’s hidden in the story that the kid is feeling comfortable in his own skin, which is important, too. I want them to come away from it dreaming of being a superhero themselves.”
For those thinking that Russell’s name seems just a little familiar — that’s intentional: The last name is a portmanteau of the two creators of DC’s original Swamp Thing: Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson, who created the creature in 1971’s House of Secrets No. 92.
The Secret Spiral of Swamp Kid will be released Oct. 1.
by Graeme McMillan
by Graeme McMillan
by Patrick Shanley