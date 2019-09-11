HEAT VISION

DC's 'Secret Spiral of Swamp Kid' Gets Book Trailer (Exclusive)

by Graeme McMillan
Meet Russell Weinwright, the newest swamp thing.

Something strange has appeared down in the Louisiana swamplands — and as the trailer for DC’s The Secret Spiral of Swamp Kid  makes clear, that something strange has a name: Russell Weinwright. Yes, really.

The title, announced by The Hollywood Reporter in March, sees best-selling kids author Kirk Scroggs turn his attention to DC’s Swamp Thing, reimagining the concept as a middle school outsider who’s part human, part…well, swamp monster.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

“My main objective, outside of wanting to write a comic book, was making kids laugh, have fun, maybe be a little scared,” Scroggs told THR at the time. “I think it’s hidden in the story that the kid is feeling comfortable in his own skin, which is important, too. I want them to come away from it dreaming of being a superhero themselves.”

For those thinking that Russell’s name seems just a little familiar — that’s intentional: The last name is a portmanteau of the two creators of DC’s original Swamp Thing: Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson, who created the creature in 1971’s House of Secrets No. 92.

The Secret Spiral of Swamp Kid will be released Oct. 1.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. How DC's 'Gotham City Monsters' Could Translate to the Big Screen
    by Richard Newby
  2. Chiwetel Ejiofor to Play Villain in Mark Wahlberg Action-Thriller 'Infinite' (Exclusive)
    by Borys Kit
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Borys Kit
  3. by Graeme McMillan
  4. by Ryan Parker
  5. by Patrick Shanley
LATEST NEWS
1.
Late-Night Hosts React to John Bolton's Exit, Poke Fun at His Mustache
by Katherine Schaffstall
2.
Emmys 2019: 'Game of Thrones,' Julia Louis-Dreyfus and More Historic Nominees
by Lily Rosenberg
3.
Oscars: Serbia Selects 'King Peter I' for International Feature Category
by Vladimir Kozlov
4.
Jordan Peele to Receive BAFTA's John Schlesinger Britannia Award
by Alex Ritman
5.
Fox Settles 'Bones' Suit, Ending Profits Case That Stunned Hollywood
by Eriq Gardner