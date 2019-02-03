Box Office Surprise: 'Deadpool 2' Overtakes First Pic With $784M Globally

The unexpected feat comes after the PG-13 cut of the film was allowed to play in China.

In another happy ending for the Merc with a Mouth, Deadpool 2 — including its family-friendly version — has crossed $784 million at the worldwide box office to become the highest-grossing title in 20th Century Fox's stable of X-Men movies.

The previous champ in the X-Men universe was the first Deadpool (2016), which collected $783 million in global ticket sales to become the top-grossing R-rated pic of all time, not adjusted for inflation.

Deadpool 2, produced by and starring Ryan Reynolds in the titular role, first hit theaters in May 2018.

In early December, Reynolds and 20th Century Fox unleashed a family-friendly version of the sequel, Once Upon a Deadpool, which is rated PG-13 instead of R. The move, although it was unorthodox, paid off.

Grosses for Once Upon a Deadpool have been added to Deadpool 2's running total, in keeping with the traditional practice for rereleases. Before the rerelease, Deadpool 2's global earnings stood at roughly $738 million.

The rerelease has generated north of $45 million in ticket sales. The vast majority of that has come from China, where Deadpool 2 took in north of $40 million in its first 10 days. The first Deadpool was never allowed to play in China; the sequel was allowed in because of the family-friendly version.

Last month, Reynolds traveled to China to promote the film's Jan. 25 debut.