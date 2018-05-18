'Deadpool 2' Dedicated to Late Stuntwoman S.J. Harris

The film is in memory of the professional road racer, who died in August.

The Deadpool 2 team has dedicated the film to a member of its family, stuntwoman S.J. Harris.

Harris, a New York native and professional road racer, died Aug. 14, 2017 while filming a motorcycle stunt on the set in Vancouver. Harris worked as a stunt double for Zazie Beetz, who plays Domino in the film, and was noted for being the first African-American female professional road racer.

The credits for Deadpool 2 include a dedication that reads, "In memory of Sequana Harris."

Following Harris' death, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds shared a statement in her memory.

"Today, we tragically lost a member of the crew while filming Deadpool. We're heartbroken, devastated… but recognize nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment. My heart pours out to them — along with each and every person she touched in this world," Reynolds wrote last year.

Director David Leitch also mourned the loss last year.

“I’m deeply saddened by the loss of one of our stunt performers today,” he said in a statement. “No words can express how I and the rest of the Deadpool 2 crew feel about this tragedy. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and loved ones in this difficult time.”

In a 2015 interview with Black Girls Ride magazine, Harris spoke about breaking barriers in her sport.

"I am everything people never saw in this sport," Harris said. "Sisters on the track are few and far between. I want to show them that there's more for them to be exposed to. I want to get kids interested through experience."

Deadpool 2 is in theaters now.