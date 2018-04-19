'Deadpool 2' Director David Leitch to Helm Ubisoft's 'The Division'

Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal are to star in the video game adaptation.

Deadpool 2 director David Leitch is getting into the video game business.

The filmmaker will helm The Division, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The film is an adaptation of the Ubisoft game and is to star Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal. Previously, Stephen Gaghan was attached to direct.

The third-person shooter is set in dystopian New York City after a smallpox pandemic. The player is an agent of the Strategic Homeland Division (The Division) and searches for the cause of the outbreak. Following the game's release in 2016, Ubisoft declared the online-only title broke the studio's record for highest number of first-day sales. It has generated over $300 million globally.

Gyllenhaal is producing the film with Ubisoft Motion Pictures' Gerard Guillemot.

Leitch's Deadpool 2 opens May 18, and he is also set to direct next year's Fast and Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

Leitch, known for his impressive action sequences, helmed last year's Atomic Blonde with Charlize Theron and began his career as a stunt coordinator and second unit director, breaking through with partner Chad Stahelski on their directorial debut John Wick in 2014.

Leitch is repped by WME and attorney Tara Kole.