'Deadpool 2' Filmmaker David Leitch to Direct 'Bullet Train' for Sony

Bullet Train centers on a group of hitmen and assassins with conflicting motives on a train in Tokyo. The project has been tonally described as Speed, the Keanu Reeves action film set on a bus, meets Non-Stop, the 2014 Liam Neeson thriller set on a plane.

The script is being written by Zak Olkewicz (Fear Street) and Leitch is overseeing revisions.

The studio is hoping to shoot this fall. The film is a contained thriller, which means it can be shot on a contained set and fall in line easier under health restrictions than a more sprawling action movie with actual locations.

Brittany Morrissey is overseeing for Sony.

Leitch is the stunt coordinator-turned-filmmaker who, with his partner Chad Stahelski, made a killing with John Wick. While Stahelski stayed to run that franchise, Leitch branched off to helm Charlize Theron in the bone-crunching Atomic Blonde, then took on franchises Deadpool 2, which grossed $785 million worldwide, and last year’s Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, which made $759 million.

He is repped by WME and Gang Tyre. Olkewicz is repped 3 Arts Management and Felker Toczek.