9:45am PT by Ryan Parker
'Deadpool 2' Green Band Trailer Adds One Millennial Zinger
The green band (approved-for-all-ages) trailer for Deadpool 2 was released Monday — and while it's pretty much the same as the ultraviolent, raunchy red band version, the new trailer contains one excellent, altered joke at the end.
In the adults-only trailer, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) says while talking to Dopinder (Karan Soni), "And that is why Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is pure pornography." It's a joke that is funny on multiple levels, including that Reynolds is trolling his wife, Blake Lively, who starred in the 2005 comedy-drama.
Yet, that line is changed in the green band version to, "And that is why the man bun is just a millennial mullet."
This signals that just like the first film, the Deadpool 2 Blu-ray is likely going to be chalked full of unused jokes on the gag reel. The red band trailer has more than 26 million views on Fox's official YouTube account. The green band trailer had less than 1,000 views, as of Tuesday morning.
Anticipation for the sequel to the 2016 hit is at a boiling point after news broke that Deadpool 2 outscored its predecessor in test screenings.
Deadpool 2 stars series newcomers Josh Brolin (Cable) along with Zazie Beetz (Domino) and Julian Dennison, as well as returning castmembers Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), T.J. Miller (Weasel), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al) and Karan Soni (Dopinder).
The 20th Century Fox film is due out May 18.
