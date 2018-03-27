'Deadpool 2' Green Band Trailer Adds One Millennial Zinger

The approved-for-all-ages preview also features a small montage of key moments from the first film.

The green band (approved-for-all-ages) trailer for Deadpool 2 was released Monday — and while it's pretty much the same as the ultraviolent, raunchy red band version, the new trailer contains one excellent, altered joke at the end.

In the adults-only trailer, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) says while talking to Dopinder (Karan Soni), "And that is why Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is pure pornography." It's a joke that is funny on multiple levels, including that Reynolds is trolling his wife, Blake Lively, who starred in the 2005 comedy-drama.