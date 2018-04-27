Peter W. of 'Deadpool 2' Introduces His X-Force Pals

The character's Twitter account has confirmed just who the team is.

And now we know the gang.

On Friday, the Twitter account for Deadpool 2 character Peter W. (Rob Delaney) introduced the X-Force, the team of mutants led by Deadpool in the sequel. Amid blocking star Ryan Reynolds, the everyman, dad-type gave little tidbits for each character he will be working with in the upcoming film.

"First day of training! Glad I brought my #Nikon! These are four of the hardest working people I know! #MakingMemories #XForce," began Peter W. whose bio reads: "Husband. Experienced Apiarist (Beekeeper). I like sports and grilling on my deck."

He started his intros with Domino, played by Zazie Beetz.

"Domino said she’s really lucky. I guess I’m just really lucky I get to hang out with such nice people. :)" Peter W. wrote.

Next was Bedlam, played by Terry Crews.

"Meet Bedlam. It’s hard to not feel inadequate around a man with muscles for muscles and electricity powers. But Susan assures me that I’m great just the way I am! #LoveMyWife #MortalWifeMortalLife," he wrote.

There had been some debate among fans as to exactly who the other members of the X-Force were, but thanks to Peter W., we now know, definitely.

"Shatterstar is a super good looking, karate-fighting alien from SPACE. And one member of the team Susan WON’T be meeting," Peter W. wrote, making it clear his wife would need to keep her distance from the character played by Lewis Tan.

The X-Force intros concluded with Zeitgeist, played by It star Bill Skarsgard.

"Watch out for Zeitgeist’s acid breath! It’ll getchya if his kindness doesn’t kill you first! (Seriously. SUCH a nice guy)," Peter W. wrote.

Deadpool 2 will be in theaters May 18.

