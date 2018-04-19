'Deadpool 2': Standout Character Has His Own (Dad) Twitter Account

Rob Delaney's Peter W. is trying to stay up with technology, just like his kids.

The final trailer for Deadpool 2 dropped Thursday, and it seemed from buzz online one character in particular stood out: Peter W.

At first, not much was known about Peter. The apparently regular guy (played by Rob Delaney) admits he has no powers. He just saw the ad for the X-Force, so he figured he would join. By the end of the trailer, he is flying through the air with the rest of the heroes, looking hilariously out of place, but still determined.

As it turns out, in a bit of amazing marketing, a Twitter account was set up for Peter weeks ago and the character has been tweeting as himself: "Husband. Experienced Apiarist (Beekeeper). I like sports and grilling on my deck," his bio reads.

His tweets are a perfect example of a dad getting a Twitter account and trying to stay up with the tech, just like his kids.

"Getting warm out there. Almost Summer footwear season! #Sandals," reads one of his tweets. "Have you ever looked at your face upside down in a mirror? Ha, my moustache looks like a unibrow! #Sundayfunday."

The account was created March 24, which was around the time the official Deadpool account, which only then followed one other account (Hello Kitty), announced it was going to follow one more random account. Peter was the lucky guy.

"Wife's always telling me to "get out of my comfort zone!" So, I figure making a twitter and doing this #BeDeadpools2nd thing is a great way," read the initial tweet.

Once the trailer dropped and fans caught on, the account started to gain followers at a quick pace.

Deadpool 2 will be in theaters May 18.