'Deadpool 2' Soundtrack Features Celine Dion, Run the Jewels, Diplo

The album will come out May 18, the same day the film hits theaters.

Don't worry, Deadpool's taste in music has only gotten better. The supremely sarcastic superhero known for his maximum effort and love of Juice Newton and Salt-N-Pepa is back with another grab bag of classic hits and new bangers on Deadpool 2: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. The 12-track album, due out on May 18, kicks off with the new superballad from Celine Dion, "Ashes," as well as "Welcome to the Party," a fresh track from French Montana, Diplo and Lil Pump featuring Zhavia Ward.

In addition it features previously released songs from DJ Shadow and Run the Jewels, Peter Gabriel, a-ha, Cher, Dolly Parton, Air Supply, Pat Benatar, Alicia Morton and Skrillex.

Check out the full list below.

"Ashes" - Celine Dion

"Welcome To The Party" – Diplo, French Montana & Lil Pump (feat. Zhavia Ward)

"Nobody Speak" – DJ Shadow feat. Run The Jewels

"In Your Eyes" – Peter Gabriel

"Take On Me" (MTV Unplugged - Summer Solstice) – a-ha

"If I Could Turn Back Time" – Cher

"9 to 5" – Dolly Parton

"All Out Of Love" – Air Supply

"We Belong" – Pat Benatar

"Tomorrow" – Alicia Morton

"Mutant Convoy" – Tyler Bates

"Bangarang" (feat. Sirah) – Skrillex

Watch Celine Dion and Deadpool face off in the "Ashes" video.

And check out the Deadpool 2 trailer.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.