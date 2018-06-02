'Deadpool 2' Star Julian Dennison Joins 'Godzilla vs. Kong'

The breakout star of the Marvel film joins Legendary and Warner Bros.' Monsterverse film set for a May 22, 2020 release.

Julian Dennison, the breakout star of Deadpool 2, has joined the cast for the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The young actor joins a cast that includes Avengers: Infinity War star Van Marten and Crouching Tiger’s Ziyi Zhang. Adam Wingard will direct the film.

Legendary, with Warners, is in the middle of building their monster universe centered on classic silver screen creatures Godzilla and King Kong. The first installment for their Monsterverse was 2014’s Godzilla, followed by 2017's Kong: Skull Island, which grossed more than $565 million worldwide. A sequel to Godzilla, titled Godzilla: King of the Monsters, with Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga and Millie Bobby Brown, is now in production.

Godzilla vs. Kong is set to hit theaters on May 22, 2020. Dennison is repped by Link Entertainment, Stride, Red Rocket and Jackoway.