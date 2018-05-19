The 'X-Men' Character Who Could Defeat Colossus

'Deadpool 2' star Stefan Kapicic weighs in on what would happen if his metal-skinned mutant fought Ryan Reynolds' Green Lantern and why he wouldn't battle Eleven from 'Stranger Things.'

It's the match-up fans have been waiting for as Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool faces off against Josh Brolin's Cable in Deadpool 2.

But what if fans were gifted with a different battle? How about the X-Men universe's fan-favorite Colossus fighting Wolverine? What about a Colossus vs. Eleven from Stranger Things? Or even a face-off between the metal-skinned mutant and Reynolds' Green Lantern?

Deadpool 2 star Stefan Kapicic, who plays Colossus, joined the latest episode of Heat Vision Breakdown to weigh the odds for those potentially fighting against him (in a totally made up universe.) Against Green Lantern? Kapicic jokes, "It's going to be Colossus."

What about Wolverine? "This fight would be tough. Nobody would win!" says Kapicic. As for the film's powerless Peter W., played by Rob Delaney, Kapicic jokes, "Peter would win just because Colossus wouldn't fight with him. He does not prefer to hit a woman." Fighting words Kapicic, fighting words.

Most of the match-ups propsed to Kapicic showed his character finishing out victorious, but there was one X-Men mutant he may have a tough time against: Jean Grey.

"She's extremely powerful, especially as Dark Phoenix. She would definitely win," he says.

Watch the latest Heat Vision Breakdown episode above and see about Colossus versus the T-800 from Terminator or a T-Rex. Deadpool 2 is in theaters now.