'Deadpool' Pop-Up Bar Coming to New York and L.A.

The anti-hero's favorite snacks (chimichangas and pizza) will be served for three nights.

You no longer need to be part of society's underbelly to enjoy a drink at Sister Margaret’s School for Wayward Girls.

The bar frequented by Deadpool and other mercenaries is coming to New York and Los Angeles to promote Deadpool 2. The pop-up — for fans 21 and older — is part of a promotional campaign between the Fox film and beverage company Mike's Harder.

The New York pop-up will be at the Alligator Lounge in Brooklyn, April 26-28 from 7 to 11:30 p.m., and pizza will be served

Then the bar comes to Slipper Clutch in downtown L.A., May 10-12 from 7 to 11:30 p.m., and fans will be served chimichangas (naturally). The L.A. pop-up will benefit the nonprofit DTLA Film Festival, which is also conducting the event.

Both pop-ups will feature Deadpool 2-inspired Harder flavors, and Harder is offering a chance to win a trip to the film's premiere. Deadpool 2 once again stars Ryan Reynolds as the title character and features Josh Brolin as Cable.

Deadpool 2 opens May 25.