Deadpool Interrupts Hugh Jackman's Birthday Message

Reunited again.

Deadpool and Hugh Jackman were in same room, featured in a short Friday video of the Wolverine actor trying to send a birthday message to someone, but being thrown off his game by a singing Merc with a Mouth in the background, just chilling on a bed.

"When you’re trying to record a heartfelt birthday message .... but are interrupted by the least greatest showman," Jackman wrote with the video.

Reynolds, as his famous Marvel anti-hero, was belting out "Tomorrow" from Annie, mocking the accomplished musical actor, Jackman.

The two are old pals, who have trolled one another via social media ever since they starred in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which was the first time Reynolds played Wade Wilson aka Deadpool.

Jackman jokes were peppered into 2016's Deadpool and fans are expecting plenty more to be featured in the upcoming sequel. Both men were featured in a recent video from Fox showcased at CinemaCon.

Deadpool 2 — opening May 18 — stars Reynolds and Josh Brolin (Cable) along with Zazie Beetz (Domino) and Julian Dennison. Returning castmembers include Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), T.J. Miller (Weasel), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al) and Karan Soni (Dopinder).