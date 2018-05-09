Deadpool Tells Fans Not to Spoil Upcoming Movie

"Only a handful of people know the film's true plot, and one of them is not Ryan Reynolds," states the note, which has 20th Century Fox scratched out on the letterhead with "TBD" written.

He is not asking, he is telling.

On Wednesday, Ryan Reynolds shared a letter from Deadpool which told fans not to spoil the "fun shit" that happens in the upcoming sequel being released next week. The note is serious, but, of course, because it is Deadpool, it is also mocking a similar letter issued by the Russo brothers before Avengers: Infinity War came out, asking those who saw the film early to keep their mouths closed about the shocking twists and turns.

"Almost everyone involved in the film has given maximum effort the past two years, maintaining the highest level of super secrets, like how David Blaine catches bullets in his mouth," the letter reads. "Only a handful of people know the film's true plot, and one of them is not Ryan Reynolds."

The note — which has 20th Century Fox scratched out on the letterhead with "TBD" written in — tells fans who see the film early (there is a fan screening/premiere-ish event in New York on Monday) not to ruin the fun for others.

The letter (which has Deadpool's hand, a baby's hand and some animals' paws around it) closes by "revealing" Deadpool may or may not die in the end.

Deadpool 2 opens May 18.