Demi Moore, Craig Robinson Board Michael Bay-Produced Pandemic Thriller 'Songbird'

Directing is Adam Mason, who co-wrote the script with Simon Boyes.

Set two years in the future during a pandemic lockdown, Songbird tells of the budding love story between a motorbike courier named Nico, who has rare immunity, and Sara, a young artist. According to Wednesday’s announcement, "to be with the one he loves, our hero must overcome martial law, murderous vigilantes and a powerful, well connected family, helmed by a matriarch (Piper Griffin, played by Moore) who will stop at nothing to protect her family and maintain her way of life."

The lead roles have yet to be cast.

The project is hoping to begin production in Los Angeles in July and plans on using "innovative techniques" to shoot and capture millennial life during the quarantine.

ICM Partners and Endeavor Content are repping sales.