Demi Moore, Craig Robinson Board Michael Bay-Produced Pandemic Thriller 'Songbird'
Demi Moore, Craig Robinson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Peter Stormare have nabbed leading roles in Songbird, a timely pandemic-centric thriller produced by Michael Bay.
Adam Goodman and Andrew Sugerman’s Invisible Narratives is behind the project, which is also being produced by Catchlight Studios and Bay.
Heat Vision breakdown
Directing is Adam Mason, who co-wrote the script with Simon Boyes.
Set two years in the future during a pandemic lockdown, Songbird tells of the budding love story between a motorbike courier named Nico, who has rare immunity, and Sara, a young artist. According to Wednesday’s announcement, "to be with the one he loves, our hero must overcome martial law, murderous vigilantes and a powerful, well connected family, helmed by a matriarch (Piper Griffin, played by Moore) who will stop at nothing to protect her family and maintain her way of life."
The lead roles have yet to be cast.
The project is hoping to begin production in Los Angeles in July and plans on using "innovative techniques" to shoot and capture millennial life during the quarantine.
ICM Partners and Endeavor Content are repping sales.
- Borys Kit
- @borys_kit
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
-
by Pamela McClintock
-
-
by Borys Kit, Aaron Couch
-
by Trilby Beresford
-
by Lesley Goldberg
-
by Graeme McMillan