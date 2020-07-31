'Detective Pikachu' Director and Netflix Tackling 'Beyond Good & Evil' Adaptation (Exclusive)
Cult Ubisoft video game Beyond Good & Evil is getting the movie treatment at Netflix.
Rob Letterman, who directed Detective Pikachu and Goosebumps, is on board to helm the hybrid live-action/animated feature.
Heat Vision breakdown
Jason Altman and Margaret Boykin are producing for Ubisoft Film & Television.
Beyond takes place in the 25th century on a remote mining planet that is under alien attack. The military rulers that promised to defend the population may be in league with the invaders. In this environment, a young photojournalist named Jade is recruited to be part of an underground resistance movement.
The game was launched in 2003 to decidedly mixed results. It was a nominee for game of the year even as it was a failure when it was released, and a hoped-for trilogy never materialized. However, over the years it developed a cult following and in 2017 Ubisoft announced a prequel was in the works.
Netflix’s adaptation is in early development and a search for writers to adapt the game is underway.
Letterman got his start in animation and visual effects, making his feature debut co-directing DreamWorks Animation’s Shark Tale and then co-helming the company’s Monsters vs. Aliens. He made his live-action debut with Gulliver’s Travels, the Jack Black comedy that leaned heavily on his special effects talents.
Goosebumps, which reunited him with Black, proved to be a sleeper hit that launched a sequel while 2019’s Pikachu generated over $433 million worldwide while also playing strong with critics.
Letterman is repped by UTA and attorney Eric Sherman at Ziffren Brittenham.
- Borys Kit
- @borys_kit
