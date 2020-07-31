HEAT VISION

'Detective Pikachu' Director and Netflix Tackling 'Beyond Good & Evil' Adaptation (Exclusive)

by Borys Kit
Rob Letterman will direct the streamer's adaptation of the cult 2003 sci-fi game.
Courtesy of Ubisoft; John Lamparski/WireImage
Rob Letterman will direct the streamer's adaptation of the cult 2003 sci-fi game.

Cult Ubisoft video game Beyond Good & Evil is getting the movie treatment at Netflix.

Rob Letterman, who directed Detective Pikachu and Goosebumps, is on board to helm the hybrid live-action/animated feature.

Heat Vision breakdown

Jason Altman and Margaret Boykin are producing for Ubisoft Film & Television.

Beyond takes place in the 25th century on a remote mining planet that is under alien attack. The military rulers that promised to defend the population may be in league with the invaders. In this environment, a young photojournalist named Jade is recruited to be part of an underground resistance movement.

The game was launched in 2003 to decidedly mixed results. It was a nominee for game of the year even as it was a failure when it was released, and a hoped-for trilogy never materialized. However, over the years it developed a cult following and in 2017 Ubisoft announced a prequel was in the works.

Netflix’s adaptation is in early development and a search for writers to adapt the game is underway.

Letterman got his start in animation and visual effects, making his feature debut co-directing DreamWorks Animation’s Shark Tale and then co-helming the company’s Monsters vs. Aliens. He made his live-action debut with Gulliver’s Travels, the Jack Black comedy that leaned heavily on his special effects talents.

Goosebumps, which reunited him with Black, proved to be a sleeper hit that launched a sequel while 2019’s Pikachu generated over $433 million worldwide while also playing strong with critics.

Letterman is repped by UTA and attorney Eric Sherman at Ziffren Brittenham.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Comic Book Industry Reckons With Abuse Claims: "I Don't Want This to Happen to Anyone Else"
    by Graeme McMillan , Sharareh Drury, Aaron Couch
  2. How Scoot McNairy Became One of the Busiest Actors in Hollywood
    by Brian Davids
View All
  1. by Aaron Couch
  2. by Brian Davids
  3. by Borys Kit
  4. by Graeme McMillan
  5. by Graeme McMillan
LATEST NEWS
1.
Lena Dunham Shares COVID-19 Experience: "This Isn't Like Passing the Flu to Your Co-Worker"
by Trilby Beresford
2.
Made-For-TV: NHL "Bubble" Games Go Hollywood for 2020 Season Restart
by Etan Vlessing
3.
James Murdoch Resigns From News Corp. Board, Citing "Disagreements" Over Editorial Content
by Alex Weprin
4.
Legendary Digital Cuts 30 Percent of Staff
by Natalie Jarvey
5.
NBA Returns to Strong Ratings on TNT
by Rick Porter