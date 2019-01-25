'Detective Pikachu' Sequel in the Works With '22 Jump Street' Writer (Exclusive)

Call it Pika-Two: Legendary shows confidence in its upcoming release by moving to develop a sequel almost three months before 'Pikachu' opens.

Detective Pikachu is starting a new case even before his first one has wrapped.

Legendary has begun work on a sequel to its Pokemon-based movie, hiring Oren Uziel to pen the script. The move is a sign of confidence as it comes close to three months before the company releases the Ryan Reynolds-starrer on May 10 via Warner Bros.

Pikachu is based on the video and card game popular around the world that sees players acting as trainers who collect cute but powerful monsters called Pokemon in order to compete in battle tournaments.

Pikachu is a species of Pokemon, while Detective Pikachu the character is a peculiar sort from the Pikachu set, a self-styled investigator who is good at finding things.

Reynolds is voicing Pikachu while Justice Smith is the lead human in the movie, directed by Rob Letterman (Goosebumps). The plot of the movie revolves around a young man teaming up with the Pikachu to find his father.

Details of Uziel’s take for a sequel were not revealed.

Uziel has shown himself to be a franchise player, having most recently worked on Paramount’s video game adaptation Sonic the Hedgehog, which will be released Nov. 8, as well as the upcoming Men in Black International. Other credits include 22 Jump Street and The Cloverfield Paradox. He also also writing a Supergirl feature for Warners.

Uziel is repped by WME, Writ Large and Myman Greenspan.