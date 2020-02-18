HEAT VISION

Dexter Fletcher Re-Teams With Paramount for 'The Saint' Reboot

by Mia Galuppo
The movie will be produced by Lorenzo Di Bonaventura and is expected to be a franchise starter.
Dexter Fletcher   |   Lars Niki/Getty Images
Following the success of Elton John biopic Rocketman, Dexter Fletcher is re-teaming with Paramount for a reboot of spy thriller The Saint.

The original 1997 movie, based on the 1920s novel series written by Leslie Charteris, starred Val Kilmer as a master of disguise who becomes the anti-hero while using the moniker of various saints and working in the underworld of international industrial theft and espionage. 

Seth Grahame-Smith (The Lego Batman Movie, Dark Shadows) wrote the most recent draft of the screenplay. 

Lorenzo Di Bonaventura will produce, along with Grahame-Smith, Brad Krevoy and the late Robert Evans, posthumously. (Evans produced the 1997 movie.)

Fletcher, who is repped by CAA, the U.K.'s Independent and Sloane Offer, is highly in-demand, having been attached in recent months to a third Sherlock Holmes film for Warner Bros. and Universal Pictures' monster movie Renfield.

