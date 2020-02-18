Dexter Fletcher Re-Teams With Paramount for 'The Saint' Reboot

The movie will be produced by Lorenzo Di Bonaventura and is expected to be a franchise starter.

Following the success of Elton John biopic Rocketman, Dexter Fletcher is re-teaming with Paramount for a reboot of spy thriller The Saint.

The original 1997 movie, based on the 1920s novel series written by Leslie Charteris, starred Val Kilmer as a master of disguise who becomes the anti-hero while using the moniker of various saints and working in the underworld of international industrial theft and espionage.

