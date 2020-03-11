Diamond Comic Distributors Cancels Retailer Summit Over Coronavirus Concerns

According to the statement, DCD plans to reschedule the annual event, although no timeframe was laid out. “We will continue to monitor this situation and look forward to the opportunity to meet face-to-face with our industry partners in the future. In the coming months, we will provide further updates as we determine our possible attendance at other events," the statement reads.

The summit is intended to bring comic book publishers and retailers together for a three-day schedule of presentations, workshops and meetings intended to foster a closer working relationship and increase sales across the board.

The event was scheduled to be hosted by MegaCon Orlando, the convention running April 16-19; at this time, that convention is still going ahead, with the DCD statement reading, “MegaCon Orlando is part of an international organization with dedicated health, safety, security and travel experts who are monitoring developments, sharing relevant information and providing guidance on events.”

The cancelation of the event comes on the same day as the announcement that gaming convention E3 was being canceled, and follows last week's decision to indefinitely postpone Seattle's Emerald City Comic Con, which was originally meant to take place this week. With uncertainty surrounding other future conventions and events, Comic-Con International provided the following statement to THR, relating to both WonderCon Anaheim (due to take place April 10 through 12) and San Diego Comic-Con (scheduled for July 22 through 26):

"Comic-Con is working with local officials as it pertains to the COVID-19 situation and continues to monitor developments closely," the statement reads. "At this time both shows, WonderCon Anaheim and Comic-Con in San Diego, are moving forward as scheduled. As always, the safety and security of all our attendees is of utmost importance. Please rest assured that these concerns are being taken very seriously and we will not make any decisions regarding the rescheduling of shows without weighing all considerations carefully."