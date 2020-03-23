New Comics Delayed Across Industry in Wake of Coronavirus Concerns

Product already in the warehouses will be delivered to stores through April 1, according to Diamond, although that may change.

The news follows a significant slowdown for the industry, with publishers delaying shipments and retailers forced to close stores as the coronavirus continues to spread. Diamond informed publishers and retailers of its plans on Monday. The news was initially reported by Bleeding Cool, although Diamond did not confirm until retailers had been notified.

There are a number of unanswered questions surrounding the announcement, not least of which is how publishers will respond. Will digital releases be similarly delayed to maintain day-and-date releases in both digital and print, or will publishers allow digital releases as originally scheduled? Expect more on this story in the coming days.