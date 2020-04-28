HEAT VISION

Shipments to Comic Stores to Resume Next Month

by Graeme McMillan
Diamond Comic Distributors informed stores and publishers of the date Tuesday.
Golden Apple Comics on March 18, 2020, two days before Los Angeles closed its non-essential businesses in the wake of the coronavirus.   |   Borys Kit
Diamond Comic Distributors informed stores and publishers of the date Tuesday.

Tuesday marks the first official release of new print comics in the North American market since the end of March, when Diamond Comic Distributors shut down shipments to retailers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the arrival of a limited selection of new titles from DC, using newly created distributors instead of Diamond, is just a partial resumption of product shipment, Diamond has released a target date for a full restoration of product distribution: May 20. The company shared the news on social media this morning. 

Diamond held a virtual monopoly on distribution to comic book stores until this month, when DC announced it would use alternative methods. 

Heat Vision breakdown

In a letter to retailers and publishers, Diamond says that it has "had many exciting conversations with our publisher and retailer partners and [is] pleased to take the next steps" toward resuming full weekly product shipments. Noting that not all stores will be open by the late May date, the letter states that Diamond is "providing this target date to allow [retailers] as much time as possible to communicate with your customers and gather the information you need to order appropriately for your store and customer base."

Which titles will be released May 20 has not yet been revealed, with Diamond promising a list by Friday, although the company promises that all DC titles released via Lunar and UCS will be included in the first shipment.

Diamond announced a temporary shutdown of new product shipments in late March, to take effect at the end of the month. Less than a week later, the company revealed that it would be withholding payment to vendors as the result of cashflow issues.

In a move likely related to Diamond’s announcement, Diamond CEO Steve Geppi will participate in a live-streamed discussion on the current state of comics distribution at 2:30 p.m. Pacific today.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Karen Gillan, Aaron Paul to Star In Sci-Fi Feature 'Dual'
    by Mia Galuppo
  2. 'Blood Quantum' Director on How Film Saved His Life: "Stories Give Me an Outlet to Decompress and to Rage"
    by Trilby Beresford
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Graeme McMillan
  3. by Alex Ritman
  4. by Richard Newby
  5. by Ryan Parker
LATEST NEWS
1.
'Vanilla': Film Review
by Frank Scheck
2.
Shipments to Comic Stores to Resume Next Month
by Graeme McMillan
3.
Showtime Names Erin Calhoun to Top Communications Post
by Rick Porter
4.
Jimmy Kimmel Gives Elizabeth Banks Third-Grade Homeschool Quiz
by Katherine Schaffstall
5.
EA Partners With Google to Bring Games to Stadia Streaming Service
by Patrick Shanley