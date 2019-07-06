Did 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Quietly Tease the Next 'Avengers'?

When Captain Marvel was released back in March, Marvel fans had plenty of ideas about how an adaptation of Brian Michael Bendis and Leinil Francis Yu’s popular 2008 comic event Secret Invasion could be adapted within the MCU. I had my own ideas about how the storyline could bring together a new version of the Avengers, and find a nomadic tribe of Skrulls making a desperate claim to make a new home on Earth. Captain Marvel notably shook up the Marvel canon by not depicting Skrulls as villains, but victims of the Kree Empire’s expansion. While I assumed that Secret Invasion would re-introduce the Skrulls having grown bitter in the decades following the events of Captain Marvel, it appears that something very different, though no less exciting, is being set up.

The post-credit scene in Spider-Man: Far From Home reveals that the versions of Nick Fury and Maria Hill we’ve seen aid Peter Parker across the film are actually Skrulls. And not just any Skrulls, they are Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and his wife Soren (Sharon Blynn) who fought alongside Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) in Captain Marvel. They make a call to their boss about what happened with Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), and just when the scene has us thinking that the characters have turned over to the dark side in an effort to plan their invasion, it’s revealed that their boss is actually Nick Fury, the real one, who has been resting up on a Skrull space ship. This scene implies that the Skrulls will remain Earth’s allies, and that the secret invasion already in the works will be through the machinations of the Kree Empire.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has made no secret about Captain Marvel being at the center of Marvel’s next phase, and after her billion dollar debut that seems like a solid choice. At the end of Captain Marvel, Carol Danvers promised to find the Skrulls a new homeworld and end the Kree-Skrull War by facing the Supreme Intelligence. When we catch up with Danvers 23-years later in Avengers: Endgame there’s no mention of the Kree or the Skrulls. We know that she’s been busy fighting her own battles off world, but if the Kree have infiltrated Earth in 2023, in which Spider-Man: Far From Home takes place, something prevented her from putting an end to their war tactics. With Ronan and Korath having died in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), who might be leading the Kree’s Secret Invasion at the Supreme Intelligence’s request? And how deep have they managed to infiltrate?

Yon-Rogg (Jude Law) is a likely candidate to be leading the operation. In the comics he gained abilities similar to Carol Danvers and took on the name Magnitron. As for how the aliens managed to infiltrate, the Kree have two races: the blue Kree and the pink Kree. The blue Kree are part of the original Kree bloodline, but there are fewer of them. The pink Kree, who look like Earth’s humans and all of their shades, were a result of the blue Kree breeding with other alien races so as to continue their genetically stagnant race and evolve. Despite the pink Kree being stronger than the blue Kree, they are regarded as lesser Kree and were once subject to slavery. Even free of the work camps, the pink Kree face the racism of the blue Kree. Because the pink Kree are visually indistinct from humans, it is entirely plausible that they have masked themselves as humans and are being used as pawns of the Kree Empire. While they wouldn’t be able to replace any known individuals in the way the Skrulls could, Spider-Man: Far From Home showed that the world is plagued by issues of displacement, and census problems as result of The Blip, the Hulk’s snap that brought all of the life forms dusted back Thanos back to life five years later. Earth’s record keeping is in shambles with even SHIELD being behind the curve. It’s easy to imagine the state of the world being taken advantage of by the Kree.

Another result of the Kree are the Inhumans, humans exposed to Terrigen Mists and granted superpowers at random so that they might serve as the Kree’s super-soldiers. ABC’s Agents of SHIELD has dealt with some of this mythology, including the presence of Kree on Earth. And then of course there was that Inhumans show that I promised never to talk about, but have one again found myself talking about. But given that none of the MCU films have been influenced by the events of television series, subject to change with Disney+, perhaps a Secret Invasion storyline could find a way to reintroduce the Inhumans on a larger scale, one that erases ABC’s Inhumans but keeps Agents of SHIELD intact.

Spider-Man will certainly have his work cut over for him in the next few years, and while he’s got his own identity issues to figure out, I have little doubt he’ll be suiting up alongside Captain Marvel as the next iteration of the Avengers encounter a secret invasion that not even comic fans will be able to predict. The next great saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is just beginning.