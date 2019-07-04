Did 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Post-Credits Scene Tease Marvel's Next Saga?

To start: welcome to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, J. Jonah Jameson. (A welcome return to J.K. Simmons, too.) It’s a shame that you had to spoil everything by outing Peter Parker as Spider-Man in your first appearance. Yes, the final moments of Far From Home revealed that the MCU's version of JJJ is an Alex Jones-esque conspiracy theorist, who has gotten a hold of a doctored footage from Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), who makes it appear as though Spidey ordered a drone attack on London. He also revealed that Spider-Man was a high school kid named Peter Parker.

In the MCU — and in the comics — Peter guards his secret identity more closely than any other hero. But in the comic books, Peter Parker was responsible for outing himself as Spider-Man as part of the 2006 Civil War miniseries; he does so at the urging of Tony Stark, in an attempt to renew public trust in superheroes after an accident left hundreds dead and injured. He unmasked on live television, announcing, “My name is Peter Parker, and I’ve been Spider-Man since I was 15 years old.”

The impact of the decision was far-reaching; Parker found himself and his family targets of everything from criminals out for revenge — Aunt May was shot by a would-be assassin hired by the Kingpin — to lawsuits from the Daily Bugle, understandably upset that Parker had been selling the paper photos of Spider-Man for years without ever sharing that he was basically making money from glorified selfies. All of this drove Spider-Man close to breaking point, and he found himself crossing the line on a number of different levels, breaking the law and assaulting criminals and cops alike in the name of keeping his family safe.

Salvation was at hand from an unlikely source, however; a deal with a demon magically reset the status quo, not only restoring Aunt May’s health, but also making the world forget all about Spider-Man’s identity being revealed. As arguably one of the most — if not the most — controversial Spider-Man comic book storylines ever, it’s safe to say that fans shouldn’t expect a variation on this conclusion to show up in the MCU anytime soon….

The post-credits scenes revealed another surprise: Nick Fury wasn’t Nick Fury at all — because the real Nick Fury is out in space, for reasons yet to be revealed just yet. For the entire film, Nick Fury was being impersonated by Talos, the shapeshifting Skrull played by Ben Mendelsohn in Captain Marvel. Fury apparently had asked Talos to do this while Fury himself was off planet with a ship full of Skrulls.

Just as in the MCU, the comic book Nick Fury had a secret life out there in outer space. As revealed in the 2014 comic book series Original Sin, the comic book character people knew as Nick Fury was just one of a number of robot duplicates — technically “Life Model Decoys,” which could fool almost any detection process, but let’s stick with robot duplicates for now — with the real Fury having lived in space for years as the unofficial Defender of the Earth, protecting the planet unknown to almost everyone from all number of alien threats.

(It didn’t end well for him; he murdered the cosmic entity known as the Watcher, and ended up doomed to replace him in an unflattering robe and chains combo under the name “The Unseen.”)

Of course, there are other reasons Nick might be in space. That he’s teamed up with the Skulls again, following the events of Captain Marvel suggests that it’s possible that Earth is under threat from the Kree for the first time in two decades; could Nick be masterminding a concerted response to a potential Kree invasion, as Marvel Studios prepares to make the Kree/Skrull War into a big deal on the big screen? Stranger things have happened.... Although, in comic book lore, Fury is more known for fighting the Skrulls than he is for helping them; he was, after all, one of the primary forces pushing back against the Skull invasion in 2008’s Secret Invasion comic book series.