Dimensional Ink Games to Unveil 'Birds of Prey' Episode of 'DC Universe Online'

Right up until the launch date, previous story episodes 1-35 will be available through the Open Episodes feature. The website description alludes to the coronavirus pandemic by indicating, "In the real world, the next few weeks are likely to be difficult, perhaps scary, definitely isolating. Here at Dimensional Ink, we can't fundamentally change that — even with all the capes and cowls in the world — but we can do our small part."

Upon the Birds of Prey episode launch, all players level 15 or above may experience the event version free for a limited time when they download DC Universe Online via the consoles Nintendo Switch, Playstation and Xbox One, or a PC computer.

Dimensional Ink Games, led by MMO role-playing game designer Jack Emmert, was born out of video game developer Daybreak Games back in January. They revealed a "Franchise First" initiative with the launch of three separate studios focusing on the continued development of their main massively multiplayer titles.