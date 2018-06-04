Doug Liman Circling 'Cannonball Run' Remake

The director is eyeing the remake of the popular Burt Reynolds, Farrah Fawcett 1981 film.

High-octane director Doug Liman is revving up his engines for a remake of The Cannonball Run.

The director behind Edge of Tomorrow and Mr. and Mrs. Smith is in early talks to direct the modern take on the 1981 comedy hit that was helmed by master stuntman Hal Needham, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The premise involved a group of rule-breaking misfits who form teams in order to compete in a cross-country road race from Connecticut to California.

The initial movie was an all-star endeavor that was toplined by Burt Reynolds, Roger Moore, Farah Fawcett, Dean Martin, Dom DeLuise and a young Jackie Chan.

Thomas Lennon and Ben Garant wrote the script for the new incarnation.

Rawson Marshall Thurber was circling the project last year but now his focus is on Red Card, an action project with Dwayne Johnson.

Liman is in middle of post and scheduling reshoots for Chaos Walking, his adaptation of a YA novel by Patrick Ness that stars Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley.