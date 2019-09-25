HEAT VISION

'River at Night' Graphic Novel Brings Back Cartoonist Kevin Huizenga (Preview)

by Graeme McMillan
The project is the artist's first major release in six years.
Kevin Huizenga/Drawn & Quarterly
This week sees the release of The River At Night, Kevin Huizenga’s ambitious new graphic novel about everything from insomnia to the nature of time, with philosophical explorations into relationships, video games, and the importance of making it to the library on time, all contained within as well. Not to mention, as can be seen in Heat Vision’s exclusive excerpt, the need to clean up after litterbugs.

The book is the first major release from the acclaimed cartoonist since Amazing Facts and Beyond with Leon Beyond, his 2013 collaboration with Dan Zettwoch, and collects and expands upon material from the award-winning series Ganges in addition to all-new work created especially for this release. Outside of solo books such as Curses or Gloriana, his work has previously appeared in the 2007 and 2009 editions of The Best American Comics series.

The River At Night debuted at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con — it was the must-read title from the show in the Heat Vision newsletter — before going on wide release this week. To mark the full release, Drawn & Quarterly has provided an exclusive look at one of the chapters from the book, “The Litterer.”

The River At Night is available now.





 

