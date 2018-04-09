Disney Deletes "Dead Inside" Pinocchio Tweet

The bleak tweet from the account with more than 5.9 million followers had nearly 30,000 retweets and a long list of comments before it was pulled.

Disney on Monday deleted a tweet that went viral over its dark tone.

The post, which went up around 2 p.m. on Sunday, was a GIF of the classic character Pinocchio being enchanted by the Blue Fairy. The text of the GIF read: "When someone compliments you, but you're dead inside."

The bleak tweet from the account with more than 5.9 million followers had nearly 30,000 retweets and a long list of comments before it was pulled.

A request for an explanation for the tweet and why it was pulled was not immediately returned.

Pinocchio, one of Disney's cornerstone characters, is the classic 1940 animated musical about a wooden puppet who is brought to life by a magical fairy.