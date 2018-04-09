8:28am PT by Ryan Parker
Disney Deletes "Dead Inside" Pinocchio Tweet
Disney on Monday deleted a tweet that went viral over its dark tone.
The post, which went up around 2 p.m. on Sunday, was a GIF of the classic character Pinocchio being enchanted by the Blue Fairy. The text of the GIF read: "When someone compliments you, but you're dead inside."
The bleak tweet from the account with more than 5.9 million followers had nearly 30,000 retweets and a long list of comments before it was pulled.
A request for an explanation for the tweet and why it was pulled was not immediately returned.
Pinocchio, one of Disney's cornerstone characters, is the classic 1940 animated musical about a wooden puppet who is brought to life by a magical fairy.
Disney just deleted the “dead inside” tweet. pic.twitter.com/bebFlBQW3m— Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) April 9, 2018
