Olivia Cooke, LaKeith Stanfield in Talks for Disney+ Fairytale from 'To All the Boys' Director

The studio picked up the untitled project from writer Cat Vasko

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before director Susan Johnson is going from rom-com to fairy tale with a new feature project for the upcoming streaming service Disney+.

Johnson is attached to helm from an untitled fantasy script that the studio picked up from Black List writer Cat Vasko, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Plot details are not known, but Olivia Cooke and LaKeith Stanfield are in early talks to star.

Mad Chance executives Andrew Lazar and Ben Simpson are producing the project.

Cooke was last in theaters with Amazon's Life Itself and Steven Speilberg's Ready Player One, and has several upcoming feature that include the John Boyega drama Naked Singularity. She is repped by CAA, Grandview and Hansen Jacobson.

Stanfield's expansive credits include FX series Atlanta, Jordan Peele's Get Out and recent Netflix release Someone Great. He is repped by CAA, Stark Management and Ginsburg Daniels.

Vasko is repped by WME and Grandview; Johnson is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Hansen Jacobson.