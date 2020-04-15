'Mandalorian' Docuseries to Debut in May
The second season of Disney+’s breakout hit The Mandalorian remains frustratingly far in the future, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be new Mandalorian content in the meantime — as early as next month, in fact. On May 4, the streamer is set to launch a new documentary series, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.
The eight-episode series, hosted by Mandalorian creator and executive producer Jon Favreau, will look behind the scenes at the making of the first live-action Star Wars television series, with unseen footage, interviews and roundtable conversations from those involved. Each episode will focus on a “different facet” of the series, per Lucasfilm.
Heat Vision breakdown
“Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout season one,” Favreau said Wednesday in a statement about the series. “We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.”
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will debut May 4 — aka “Star Wars Day” — with subsequent new episodes debuting weekly on Fridays through the end of June. The second season of Disney+'s The Mandalorian is set to bow in October.
