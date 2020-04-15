HEAT VISION

'Mandalorian' Docuseries to Debut in May

by Graeme McMillan
The eight episodes will include unseen material and discussions with those responsible for the Disney+ show.
'The Mandalorian'   |   Disney+
The eight episodes will include unseen material and discussions with those responsible for the Disney+ show.

The second season of Disney+’s breakout hit The Mandalorian remains frustratingly far in the future, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be new Mandalorian content in the meantime — as early as next month, in fact. On May 4, the streamer is set to launch a new documentary series, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.

The eight-episode series, hosted by Mandalorian creator and executive producer Jon Favreau, will look behind the scenes at the making of the first live-action Star Wars television series, with unseen footage, interviews and roundtable conversations from those involved. Each episode will focus on a “different facet” of the series, per Lucasfilm.

Heat Vision breakdown

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout season one,” Favreau said Wednesday in a statement about the series. “We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will debut May 4 — aka “Star Wars Day” — with subsequent new episodes debuting weekly on Fridays through the end of June. The second season of Disney+'s The Mandalorian is set to bow in October.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Michael Shannon on 'The Quarry' and His Longtime Collaborations with Shea Whigham and Jeff Nichols
    by Brian Davids
  2. Archie to Release Classic Comics Digitally
    by Graeme McMillan
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Aaron Couch
  3. by Katherine Schaffstall
  4. by Graeme McMillan
  5. by Pamela McClintock
LATEST NEWS
1.
Rihanna, Jack Dorsey, Jay-Z Donate $6.2M in COVID-19 Grants for New York, New Orleans, Puerto Rico
by Chris Gardner
2.
'Never Have I Ever': Watch the Trailer for Mindy Kaling's Netflix Comedy Series
by Lesley Goldberg
3.
Max Borenstein, Showrunner on Lakers Drama Series, Inks Overall Deal With HBO (Exclusive)
by Lesley Goldberg
4.
'Mandalorian' Docuseries to Debut in May
by Graeme McMillan
5.
Tom Hardy to Read Bedtime Stories on BBC Children's Channel
by Trilby Beresford