Disney Holding Auditions for Avengers Campus Stunt Performers

The closing date for submissions is March 4.

Among the characters the campus is seeking are Captain America, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Black Panther and an unnamed villain.

"These stunt professionals will use unrivaled experience and athletic skills to amaze and astound our guests every day through high intensity stunts such as stage combat, weapon combat, tumbling and more," the audition notification reads.

Character descriptions are exact. For instance, for Spider-Man, the park is seeking a performer 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-10 with an athletic, slender build with extensive background in stunts and theatrical combat, including acrobatic skills, tumbling, repelling and parkour.

The Avengers Campus will be located in Disney California Adventure Park and opens this summer.