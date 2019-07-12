'Disney Little Mermaid' Comic Launching from Dark Horse
A week after the casting of Halle Bailey as Ariel in the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, fans of the original Disney animated movie can look forward to a new comic book series retelling the story from the point of view of the old-school Ariel, launching later this year.
Disney The Little Mermaid will be a three-issue series launching in October that explores the story of Ariel losing her voice — but finding true love — in a new way, with writer Cecil Castellucci and artist Zulema Scotto Lavina looking at events through the eyes of Ariel herself.
The series comes from Dark Horse Comics, and continues the Oregon independent publisher’s relationship with Disney, following the release of such titles as Disney Frozen: The Hero Within, Disney/Pixar The Incredibles 2: Secret Identities and Disney Zootopia: School Days. Castellucci, whose credits include DC’s Female Furies and the critically acclaimed Soupy Leaves Home, is no stranger to working with Dark Horse on Disney product, being the writer of Disney Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which launched last month.
Disney The Little Mermaid will launch Oct. 16.
