'Disney Little Mermaid' Comic Launching from Dark Horse

A week after the casting of Halle Bailey as Ariel in the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, fans of the original Disney animated movie can look forward to a new comic book series retelling the story from the point of view of the old-school Ariel, launching later this year.

Disney The Little Mermaid will be a three-issue series launching in October that explores the story of Ariel losing her voice — but finding true love — in a new way, with writer Cecil Castellucci and artist Zulema Scotto Lavina looking at events through the eyes of Ariel herself.

