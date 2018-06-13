CineEurope: Disney Offers Glimpses of 'Toy Story 4,' 'Avengers 4,' 'Wreck-It Ralph 2'

The live-action adaptations of 'The Lion King,' 'Aladdin' and 'Dumbo' also were previewed in Barcelona.

Having already passed the $4 billion box-office mark in the first five months of 2018, Disney on Wednesday used its presentation at CineEurope to showcase teasers of the films likely to be making some equally sizable contributions to its coffers in the coming years.

Among the major titles previewed at the Barcelona trade show was the long-awaited Toy Story 4, which will see the return of Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the toys in a new Pixar adventure. Attendees were treated to exclusive early footage from the film, which is being directed by Josh Cooley and is set to bow in June 2019.

From the Marvel Universe, which is celebrating its first 10 years (and a $16 billion box-office haul to date), Kevin Feige served up some exclusive glimpses of the untitled fourth Avengers film, due for release in April 2019, alongside a special early look at Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, which is set to land in March 2019. Several scenes from Ant Man and the Wasp, reuniting Paul Rudd with Evangeline Lilly alongside Marvel newcomer Hannah John-Kamen as new adversary Ghost, were also shown three weeks ahead of its July 6 debut.

Looking at Disney’s live-action offerings, an exclusive dance number from the Emily Blunt-starring Mary Poppins Returns was shown. The film — which also stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Meryl Streep, Colin Firth and Dick Van Dyke — is set to launch Dec. 25.

Another major Christmas release is The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, which stars Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren and Morgan Freeman and is slated for a Nov. 2 release. A sneak peek of the film was shown to the CineEurope crowd.

Elsewhere in the presentation, the newly released trailer for Tim Burton’s Dumbo was given its big-screen debut, alongside a behind-the-scenes look at the Will Smith-starring Aladdin, from Guy Ritchie, and an exclusive look at The Lion King, which was introduced by director Jon Favreau.

Disney’s show concluded with an extensive preview of Wreck-It Ralph sequel Ralph Breaks the Internet. Producer Clark Spencer, who also worked on Zootopia, showcased several scenes and introduced the new characters joining Ralph and Vanellope von Schweetz. The pic will hit cinemas Nov. 21.