Disney and Dark Horse Partner for 'Aladdin' Graphic Novel Prequel (Exclusive)

Dark Horse expands its relationship with Walt Disney Animation this October with a brand new graphic novel based on the 1992 animated feature Aladdin — but don’t expect to see the boy thief or his favorite genie; as the title suggests, Disney Princess: Jasmine’s New Pet focuses on the Sultan’s daughter and her favorite tiger.

Part of Dark Horse Comics’ Disney line, the book is a young reader graphic novel that tells the story of the friendship between the Aladdin princess and tiger Rajah, even though Rajah has a tough time learning to obey the rules of staying in the Sultan’s palace. The 48-page book will also include story-related activities and special features.

Jasmine’s New Pet will be written and drawn by illustrator and 2012 White House Champion of Change Nidhi Chanani, whose previous work includes work with Hasbro, Paramount Pictures and Disney, as well as the graphic novel Pashmina for First Second.

Previous Disney titles from Dark Horse include a Disney Frozen miniseries, two Disney/Pixar’s Incredibles 2 projects and a Disney Zootopia graphic novel.

The $7.99 title will be released Oct. 10, and is available for preorder on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and comic book stores.