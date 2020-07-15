Disney Publishing Partners with Author Melissa de la Cruz For New Studio

“As an author within the Disney Publishing Worldwide family, we have seen firsthand how Melissa de la Cruz cultivates a story and develops content for multiple platforms and media,” said Disney Hyperion & New Intellectual Property vice president and publisher Emily Meehan in a statement. “Her strong creative vision will inspire the next generation of best sellers and content creators for entertainment beyond the pages of a book.”

“Disney Publishing has been the home for many of my novels throughout the years and I am so thankful to continue the collaboration,” de la Cruz added. “I am beyond thrilled to forge a new journey with the team, full of even more incredible opportunities, nestled within The Walt Disney Company powerhouse. It is a dream come true.”

The new deal expands on de la Cruz’s existing relationship with Disney. Outside of Disney developing a 29 Dates movie, she has also written the best-selling Isle of the Lost series of novels based on the Disney Channel property The Descendants, and is in the process of writing a novel based on Disney+’s High School Musical: The Series. Additionally, Disney will be publishing new installments of de la Cruz’s Blue Bloods series starting next year.

De la Cruz is represented by Richard Abate of 3 Arts Entertainment and Ellen Goldsmith Vein of the Gotham Group in the deal.