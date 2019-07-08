HEAT VISION

Disney Recalls 'Toy Story 4' Plush Toy Due to Choking Hazard

by Etan Vlessing
A U.S. government consumer protection agency says "Forky 11" has rolling plastic eyes that could detach and potentially harm young children.
United States Consumer Product Safety Commission
A U.S. government consumer protection agency says "Forky 11" has rolling plastic eyes that could detach and potentially harm young children.

Disney is recalling a Toy Story 4 plush toy due to a potential choking hazard for young children.

The Hollywood studio on Monday joined with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to recall the Forky 11 plush toy because it has "googly" plastic eyes that could detach and possibly choke young children.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

The toy is based on the Forky 11 character who appears in Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 4 and has poseable arms and rolling giant eyes. The movie character Forky, voiced by Tony Hale, is a walking, talking spork fashioned out of discarded arts and crafts.

"Consumers should immediately take the recalled toy away from children and return it to any Disney Store retail location, Walt Disney World, or Disneyland Resort theme park retail store location for a full refund," the U.S. government agency says in a statement. 

Around 80,000 of the Disney toys, which are manufactured in China, were sold in the U.S. market, and another 650 were sold in Canada.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission targets consumer products that might cause injuries or death to buyers, including toys.

 

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Quentin Tarantino Shares a Brad Pitt Coincidence That Shaped 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
    July 08, 2019 1:28pm PT
    by Brian Davids
  2. 'Critical Role': Inside the Comic Spinoff 'Vox Machina Origins II'
    July 08, 2019 1:23pm PT
    by Graeme McMillan
View All
  1. July 08, 2019 1:00pm PT
  2. July 08, 2019 10:34am PT
  3. July 08, 2019 9:38am PT
  4. July 08, 2019 8:34am PT
  5. July 07, 2019 9:16am PT
LATEST NEWS
1.
Astronaut Terry Virts Directing Movie About His Round-the-World Speed Record Attempt
2.
'Stranger Things 3' Racks Up Record Viewership, According to Netflix
3.
'Frankie and Johnny' to Close a Month Early on Broadway
4.
Stella McCartney Sends Message of Unity With "All Together Now" Collection
5.
Eric Swalwell Ends Presidential Bid, Will Seek Re-election