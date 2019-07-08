Disney Recalls 'Toy Story 4' Plush Toy Due to Choking Hazard

The toy is based on the Forky 11 character who appears in Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 4 and has poseable arms and rolling giant eyes. The movie character Forky, voiced by Tony Hale, is a walking, talking spork fashioned out of discarded arts and crafts.

"Consumers should immediately take the recalled toy away from children and return it to any Disney Store retail location, Walt Disney World, or Disneyland Resort theme park retail store location for a full refund," the U.S. government agency says in a statement.

Around 80,000 of the Disney toys, which are manufactured in China, were sold in the U.S. market, and another 650 were sold in Canada.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission targets consumer products that might cause injuries or death to buyers, including toys.