Disney Recalls 'Toy Story 4' Plush Toy Due to Choking Hazard
Disney is recalling a Toy Story 4 plush toy due to a potential choking hazard for young children.
The Hollywood studio on Monday joined with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to recall the Forky 11 plush toy because it has "googly" plastic eyes that could detach and possibly choke young children.
The toy is based on the Forky 11 character who appears in Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 4 and has poseable arms and rolling giant eyes. The movie character Forky, voiced by Tony Hale, is a walking, talking spork fashioned out of discarded arts and crafts.
"Consumers should immediately take the recalled toy away from children and return it to any Disney Store retail location, Walt Disney World, or Disneyland Resort theme park retail store location for a full refund," the U.S. government agency says in a statement.
Around 80,000 of the Disney toys, which are manufactured in China, were sold in the U.S. market, and another 650 were sold in Canada.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission targets consumer products that might cause injuries or death to buyers, including toys.
