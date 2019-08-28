HEAT VISION

Disney to Re-Release 'Aladdin', 'Lion King' Classic Video Games

by Patrick Shanley
The 16-bit platformers from the early 1990s have been updated with HD visuals for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.
Disney is re-releasing two classic games from the early '90s, Aladdin and The Lion King.

Originally released on the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo consoles in 1993 and 1994, respectively, Aladdin and The Lion King were popular platforming games launched as tie-ins to the big screen adventures. Both titles sold well over 1 million units worldwide, with Aladdin actually delivering the third-best sales of any game for the Genesis console with four million total units sold. 

The new re-release, a package including both games titled Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King, will launch this fall on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC and features upgraded HD graphics, instant save states and a rewind button that allows players to back up to 15 seconds of gameplay and a new, previously unreleased "final cut" of Aladdin as well as a "trade show demo" of the title not made public since 1993. 

The collection will feature versions of the games from the Genesis, Game Boy and Super Game Boy releases, as well as the Super Nintendo version of The Lion King. Additionally, the Disney Classic Games collection features behind-the-scenes interviews and art galleries highlighting the original development of the games.

The timing for the release is apt, given that remakes of both Aladdin and The Lion King have been released by Disney this year, both of which earned more than $1 billion at the box office. 

Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King will be available for $29.99.

