Disney to Re-Release 'Aladdin', 'Lion King' Classic Video Games

The new re-release, a package including both games titled Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King, will launch this fall on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC and features upgraded HD graphics, instant save states and a rewind button that allows players to back up to 15 seconds of gameplay and a new, previously unreleased "final cut" of Aladdin as well as a "trade show demo" of the title not made public since 1993.

The collection will feature versions of the games from the Genesis, Game Boy and Super Game Boy releases, as well as the Super Nintendo version of The Lion King. Additionally, the Disney Classic Games collection features behind-the-scenes interviews and art galleries highlighting the original development of the games.

The timing for the release is apt, given that remakes of both Aladdin and The Lion King have been released by Disney this year, both of which earned more than $1 billion at the box office.

Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King will be available for $29.99.