Disney Reveals Opening of 'Incredibles 2' at CinemaCon

The Incredibles 2 made a heroic entrance at CinemaCon.

Disney showed the opening of the anticipated June 15 Pixar release during a segment on animation during the studio's presentation Tuesday.

The opening sequence picked up right where the last film left off, with the superhero family preparing to fight mole-like villain The Underminer, who is bound and determined to destroy city hall. In the clip, a love interest for Violet (Sarah Vowell) recalls the scene and laments that seeing her as a superhero will make their upcoming date "weird." What to do?

There was also a full action segment that has Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson), Elastigirl (Holly Hunter), Violet, Dash (Huck Milner) and Jack Jack battling the Underminer, egtting some last minute assistance from Frozone (Samuel L. Jackson). They unleash their powers to try to stop the destruction of City Hall — while working to keep residents safe from harm.

Also featured in the animation portion of the Disney presentation was Walt Disney Animation Studios' Wreck It Ralph sequel, Wreck It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet. The studio screened the much talked about sequence from D23 that sees Sarah Silverman's Vanellope hanging out with all of the Disney princesses and introducing them to the wonders of sweatpants.

Incredibles 2 will hit theaters on June 15, Ralph bows on Nov. 21.